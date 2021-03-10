IDEAS: Those who work with children should be priority for vaccination

Yet, they will not have received the vaccine.

Daycare teachers and support personnel kept centers open so kids had a safe and supportive environment while their parents continued to work.

The vast majority of childcare, afterschool and family resource workers are minorities and women of color, compared to a mere 4% of K-12 teachers (Fordham Institute, 2018).

We also know that on nearly every COVID-19 impact measurement, the pandemic has been devastating for minorities and households in underserved communities.

As an African-American minister and community leader, I have been asked to support initiatives to get more minority engagement in the COVID vaccination programs.

As a result of the policy not to include these key education professionals in this group – as many other states have done - these professionals have a choice to either put themselves at risk or deliver their services remotely.

It’s time for some consideration in our state’s vaccine policy to provide access to the remaining education workforce that has remained committed to serving our most vulnerable children and their families throughout this pandemic.

Vanessa Ward is President of the Omega Community Development Corporation