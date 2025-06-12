‘Is our community safe?’ Dayton Jewish community fears surge of antisemitism

We want to hear from you. Share your experiences with this topic in an email to edletter@coxinc.com.

Your Jewish friends and neighbors are frightened

What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. History shows antisemitism as a precursor to broader societal decay, targeting one group before others. In Dayton, Jews, fearing this surge, have too often hidden their identity — removing mezuzahs, concealing kippahs, fortifying synagogues. Yet, history teaches the antidote lies in embracing our Jewish heritage boldly, recognizing the need for a safe haven like Israel, and standing unapologetically against this scourge.

- Judy Chessin is a rabbi at Temple Beth Or in Dayton.

Credit: Vicki Diesing Credit: Vicki Diesing

Antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem

As a rabbi, I’ve spent the last few years carrying both fear and hope. I hear from congregants who are afraid to display Jewish symbols or speak openly about Israel. When we post on social media, we double- and triple-check every claim. Not because we’re unsure of the truth, but because we know how quickly others will try to discredit or dismiss us. Truth isn’t always enough in a climate where misinformation spreads faster than facts — and speaking up as a Jew often feels like an invitation for backlash. Online forums feel less and less safe. Even peaceful demonstrations, like the one in Boulder, have ended in flames.

Still, the Jewish people are incredibly resilient. So we speak up. Because silence is not an option.

Antisemitism not an isolated issue, part of broader fight for dignity and human rights

At its core, combating antisemitism begins with education. We must educate ourselves and those around us — both within the Jewish community and far beyond—about antisemitism’s history, its language, its myths, and the dangerous tropes that continue to resurface across political, cultural, and generational lines.

This is not abstract. We know from history that the Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers — it began with words. With policies. With propaganda. Hate was normalized. Rights were slowly stripped away. Neighbors turned on neighbors. Genocide was not a sudden act; it was a methodical unraveling of humanity, step by chilling step.

