Letters to the Editor: April 1, 2023

However, I feel strongly that the Iraq War and the Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be comparably evaluated. Instead, Putin must be held accountable. He is a violator of international law, now a war criminal. No, we are not intimidated by an so-called “gamble” of their nuclear power. They did not attack Ukraine because of any NATO eastward expansion. Their unprovoked attack was to preserve what Putin believes is the old Soviet Union. Defending and supplying them is our duty in order to preserve Democracy. Total military defeat of Putin is the only solution, The idea of negotiating territory with them, war crime aggressors, is totally unacceptable.

- Mary Copeland, Centerville

Butler County Sheriff Jones and Butler County Prosecutor Gmoser believe that anyone old enough to enlist in military service, and potentially die for this country, should be eligible for consideration to serve as a police officer at the age of eighteen.

Currently Law enforcement agencies utilize a wide variety of testing and evaluation techniques to find acceptable candidates. Age has never been the sole criteria in the decision making process. Mental and physical health, as well as, maturity can easily be incorporated into the final decision on hiring; so why limit the availability of an adult?

As such, we do not believe that age is a defining criteria for employment of a police officer and support the passage of Ohio Senate Bill 53.

- Michael T. Gmoser, Prosecutor, Butler County and Richard K. Jones, Sheriff, Butler County