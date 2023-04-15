Letters to the Editor: April 15, 2023

In her March 31 column, Melinda Zemper expressed plenty of hysteria about oil and gas production in Ohio. Facts, on the other hand, were less abundant.

Her first sentence begins with “the frackers are coming.” They aren’t coming; they are already here. Hydraulic fracturing has occurred in Ohio for decades, which has allowed Ohio to become among the national leaders in oil and gas production, providing stronger national security and greater energy independence

She laments the signing of House Bill 507, which allows for leasing public lands for drilling. But the concept of the legislation became law in 2011. HB 507 simply makes the process more efficient for establishing rules, while allowing private landowners to safely develop their mineral rights.

Furthermore, Ohio’s energy industry has partnered with public entities in the past, such as the 57,000-acre Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. It hasn’t led to in the destruction of our parks. Rather, the development has allowed the conservancy district to reinvest $150 million into upgrades for the park’s infrastructure.

Finally, the writer says that “the oil and gas industry needs strict state and federal oversight and regulation.” In reality, Ohio’s standards go beyond what federal regulations require, something even the US EPA itself has admitted.

The natural gas and oil industry has a decades-long positive track record of operating in Ohio, including in partnerships with public entities – something industry opponents cannot ignore. The enactment of House Bill 507 deserves praise, not hysteria.

- Cheri Hill, Cambridge, OH