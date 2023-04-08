Letters to the Editor: April 8, 2023

It is ironic that State Senator Jerry Cirino uses the First Amendment and the right to free speech as a shield to hide the fact that his “Higher Education Enhancement Act” actually would discourage free speech. No higher education campus in Ohio denies anyone the right to express their opinion. Senator Cirino’s bill is really a mechanism to inflame the culture wars, plain and simple. How can he say his bill would permit the marketplace of ideas to flourish, while it attempts to create cookie-cutter campuses where professors are, in effect, encouraged to avoid teaching anything that could be considered controversial? He contends “those who currently control an ideological monopoly on campus do not want to see their privileged status threatened.” What is he talking about? This bizarre accusation bears no resemblance to the reality on my campus or any I’ve visited. This bill should be dubbed the “Higher Education Destruction Act” for its true intention — to mold campuses and curriculum according to the latest culture-war talking points. That isn’t free speech; that’s shaping our public higher education institutions on political whims. Isn’t that what he’s supposedly against?
- Robert E. Rubin, Senior Lecturer at Wright State University
As an egg farmer and a proud member of this community, I understand the importance of nutritious food, giving back and being a good neighbor. I would like to thank The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton for being a vital resource for food insecure families in the Miami Valley and for assisting in distributing 54,000 eggs from my family’s farm to residents who need them most. As food providers, America’s egg farmers have a responsibility to ensure that those who may not have the means or ability to put a meal on the table have access to fresh, wholesome and nutritious eggs. I am humbled and honored to join fellow egg farmers across the country in donating 5.5 million eggs to hunger relief organizations that serve our local communities. We know that eggs are one of the most nutritious, wholesome sources of protein available, and protein has great value to those who are hungry – and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them. On behalf of America’s egg farmers, I would like to thank everyone who works in and supports hunger relief for your dedication and vital service. I am pleased to ensure through this donation that food insecure families here in our community will enjoy nutritious, locally produced eggs this spring.
- Tim Weaver Jr., Dayton
Providing support to students experiencing test anxiety will increase students’ ability to perform successfully on Ohio state tests. Approximately 40% of students experience severe test anxiety. Many students dread the annual Ohio state testing because they know it will lead to hours of anxiety and poor results. I remember my own struggles with test anxiety at the end of the school year because of the long state tests I was required to take. I had very little support in coping with that anxiety, but our students now do not have to go through it alone. Teachers and parents should encourage students to get a full night’s sleep for a couple days leading up to the test, drink plenty of water, and eat a full meal before the test. Students should be encouraged to bring snacks and a water bottle for breaks in the middle of the test. Relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises should be shared with students before the test as a tool to help combat anxiety experienced during the test. Teachers should make themselves available to students who have concerns about test anxiety and should be prepared to listen to students. Parents can help support their students by being aware of when test dates are for their school district, providing encouragement to their students, and being a safe place for students to express their test anxiety. So many children in our schools experience test anxiety, and it needs to be addressed and acted upon. Support your students so they can relax and do their best.
- Abigail Greenisen, Beavercreek
Latasha Jones’ contributed column, “VOICES: From homelessness to having a business of my own,” highlights the critical work she does to care for children, emphasizing that they are the future of our country and should be supported. In 2021, Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families and provided monthly payments. As a result, child poverty decreased significantly, and parents gained flexibility to cover essential expenses like rent, food, and utilities. Unfortunately, 51 senators allowed these payments to expire in December 2021, erasing much of the progress made. Child poverty has since increased, and many families struggle to afford basic necessities, including childcare. We already have a solution to child poverty; it only requires political will from Congress to implement it. Let us end poverty by expanding programs like the Child Tax Credit.
- Sarah McVoy, Miller, University City, MO