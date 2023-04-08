Letters to the Editor: April 8, 2023

- Tim Weaver Jr., Dayton

Providing support to students experiencing test anxiety will increase students’ ability to perform successfully on Ohio state tests. Approximately 40% of students experience severe test anxiety. Many students dread the annual Ohio state testing because they know it will lead to hours of anxiety and poor results. I remember my own struggles with test anxiety at the end of the school year because of the long state tests I was required to take. I had very little support in coping with that anxiety, but our students now do not have to go through it alone. Teachers and parents should encourage students to get a full night’s sleep for a couple days leading up to the test, drink plenty of water, and eat a full meal before the test. Students should be encouraged to bring snacks and a water bottle for breaks in the middle of the test. Relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises should be shared with students before the test as a tool to help combat anxiety experienced during the test. Teachers should make themselves available to students who have concerns about test anxiety and should be prepared to listen to students. Parents can help support their students by being aware of when test dates are for their school district, providing encouragement to their students, and being a safe place for students to express their test anxiety. So many children in our schools experience test anxiety, and it needs to be addressed and acted upon. Support your students so they can relax and do their best.