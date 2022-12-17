Letters to the Editor: Dec. 17, 2022

We lost a good man on Thursday, Dec. 7. Richard Church Jr. of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away at Kettering Hospital. He was laid to rest on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Miamisburg. At his funeral service several speakers did a fine job of painting an accurate picture of Mayor Church’s tremendous political and administrative accomplishments over several decades. One area that did not receive the attention it deserved was Dick Church the person. Mayor Church and I had a unique relationship spanning more that 60 years. He called me “son” or David, never Dave. I called him Mayor more than Dick. Sixty years ago my future was up for grabs. I was in middle school, and my divorced mother was doing her best to care for me, my sister, and two brothers. I was a recue case. My rescuer was Dick Church. Out of nowhere, the future Mayor and his wife, Judi, reached out and pulled me in. At that time, Dick Church was a youth counselor for a group called Luther League at St. Jacob’s Church in Miamisburg. Under his guidance, here is what happened to me: high school graduate with several honors: Ohio University gradute in 1971; Master’s Degree from the University of Dayton; Army veteran; English teacher for 30 years at Wayne High School; local elected official for 12 years; husband and father for over 50 years. As I mingled at the funeral service, it dawned on me that many of the successful friends I shook hands with and embraced were also results of Mayor Church’s personal influence down through the years. From all of us, thank you, Dick Church.