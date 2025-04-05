Letters to the Editor: Funding for local libraries, DOGE defense spending

Dear Rep. Mathews and Rep. Huffman. Recently, Ohio has been considering cutting funding for local libraries. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved going to the library, I was forced to go to the library because my parents wanted my sister and I to read and not constantly sit in front of the TV. Growing up, I was an avid reader. I read a lot of books and would sometimes miss out on dinner because the books I read captured my attention. Reading gave me the ability to go to a different world and be a part of the author’s stories. I loved reading books called The Invention of Hugo Cabaret, The Magic Tree House stories, and many more. The library allowed me to bring books home and gave me solace. As I grew older, I started to volunteer at the library. After school, I would go and help kids with the summer reading program or set up events for kids to partake in. I always believed kids are the next generation to partake in a growing society. Now, I have graduated with a master’s degree and waiting for a job. I still go to the library and watch how everyone from different age groups go and do homework or work on other things or get tutored in English. The library has provided many resources to people who need them. From learning a language to finding information about how to file taxes and many more. I built so many memories at the library. Libraries have been a supportive environment for the community, and if you take that away, how will we be able to support each other? If you support this bill, I won’t be able to walk through the brick-walled building and see what new books have come into the library or see the smiling faces of the librarians who are willing to help out. Rep Mathews and Rep Huffman, you went to libraries before, and you used to bring books home to read, and you must have used their resources to get to where you are today, and you must be bringing your kids to the library. Are you going to support the library that has not betrayed you for decades? Thank you for hearing my story, and I hope this story will make you think critically about your vote.

- Navya Koppusetty, Mason