Letters to the Editor: Funding for local libraries, DOGE defense spending

Dear Rep. Mathews and Rep. Huffman. Recently, Ohio has been considering cutting funding for local libraries. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved going to the library, I was forced to go to the library because my parents wanted my sister and I to read and not constantly sit in front of the TV. Growing up, I was an avid reader. I read a lot of books and would sometimes miss out on dinner because the books I read captured my attention. Reading gave me the ability to go to a different world and be a part of the author’s stories. I loved reading books called The Invention of Hugo Cabaret, The Magic Tree House stories, and many more. The library allowed me to bring books home and gave me solace. As I grew older, I started to volunteer at the library. After school, I would go and help kids with the summer reading program or set up events for kids to partake in. I always believed kids are the next generation to partake in a growing society. Now, I have graduated with a master’s degree and waiting for a job. I still go to the library and watch how everyone from different age groups go and do homework or work on other things or get tutored in English. The library has provided many resources to people who need them. From learning a language to finding information about how to file taxes and many more. I built so many memories at the library. Libraries have been a supportive environment for the community, and if you take that away, how will we be able to support each other? If you support this bill, I won’t be able to walk through the brick-walled building and see what new books have come into the library or see the smiling faces of the librarians who are willing to help out. Rep Mathews and Rep Huffman, you went to libraries before, and you used to bring books home to read, and you must have used their resources to get to where you are today, and you must be bringing your kids to the library. Are you going to support the library that has not betrayed you for decades? Thank you for hearing my story, and I hope this story will make you think critically about your vote.
- Navya Koppusetty, Mason
The big drive to cut “waste and fraud” in government is missing its most logical target: the Department of Defense. DoD keeps plowing money into projects such as the F-35, the OY-22 Osprey, the Littloral Combat Ships, the Constellation-class of Navy frigates and the new XM7 weapon for the Army and Marines - none of which works to specifications, all of which are far behind schedule and in the case of the Littoral Combat Ships, are being retired only a few years after activation. It’s my opinion that when such projects do not work to specs, the contractors should be forced to refund all they were paid. It’s absurd that DoD puts up with this. But then, it’s only the taxpayers’ money they’re wasting.
- Thomas Moon, West Carrollton
Interested in submitting a letter to the editor? Email your submission to edletter@coxinc.com.
What makes a good Letter to the Editor?
Our Letters to the Editor are generally collected and published once a week, based on the volume and quality of submissions we receive. Letters to the Editor are short, focused submissions that quickly address a single topic. They can run up to 250 words in length.
Letters to the Editor can respond to specific issues in stories we’ve reported, other contributed columns or syndicated columnists. They’re a quick and easy way to add your perspective to the discussion of any topic.
Learn more about how to get involved with our Ideas & Voices section.