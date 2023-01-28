Letters to the Editor: Jan. 28, 2023

- Ebony Speakes-Hall, Liberty Township

I am a Disability Advocate and I was very disappointed after reading “Dewine Announces the Largest Rainy Day Fund in Ohio’s History” published on Jan. 17. I believe Governor Dewine shouldn’t be worried about having the most savings in his rainy day fund when vulnerable and disabled constituents are in crisis situations with a lack of adequate care, due to the nursing and direct support professionals crisis in Ohio. It’s not just a crisis for disabled people whose physical and mental well-being are severely impacted - it is also a crisis for staff who do not even earn a living wage. Their physical and mental well-being are also being negatively impacted. Low wages and poor working conditions are driving workers away from the field. Some providers are working 48 hours+ in a row, without sleep, to avoid leaving their client without the care they desperately need. Advocates have been asking Governor Dewine and state representatives to raise wages to help improve the Care Crisis for years. Our lives are still being put at risk, when clearly there are funds available that can help. It’s been raining for a long time for disabled Ohioans and their caregivers. We are left to drown.