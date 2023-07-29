Letters to the Editor: July 29, 2023

Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2023 (AAIC 2023) is providing new insight into advances in early and accurate diagnosis, and reducing risk of cognitive decline and dementia. More than 6 million Americans, including 220,000 Ohioans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s. My family and I witnessed how devastating and debilitating dementia can truly be. My grandfather, the late Reverend Sutton Richards Jr., a Korean War veteran and business owner, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2017. Thankfully, since the passage of the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act, Congress has made addressing Alzheimer’s and dementia a priority. With these two laws set to expire in 2025, updated legislation is critically needed by people living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. As we enter a new era of treatment and advance toward a cure, the research presented at AAIC 2023 gives us hope. It is important to continue our investment in Alzheimer’s and dementia research. You can help by participating in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Register at alz.org/walk. Also, please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association and ask Congressmen Mike Turner and Mike Carey to cosponsor the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act. To learn more and take action, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/advocate.

- Camren Harris, Dayton

Issue 1 would give too much power to the Ohio General Assembly. Citizens will have little recourse to hold them accountable. Remember, this is the legislative body that chose to ignore the wishes of the people (In 2018, 72% of Ohioans voted for “fair districts”) and the orders of the Ohio Supreme Court five times. Sen. Gavarone, co-sponsor of SJR2 that put Issue 1 on the ballot, repeatedly emphasized citizen-initiated statutes in the Community Conversation on July 26. Statutes can be repealed and revised by the General Assembly. An amendment changes the constitution. Legislators cannot change an amendment. Citizens, you need to vote and to vote “No.” A “No” vote allows us, as citizens, to continue to have a voice in our government. This legislature has proven to be unresponsive to the people. At the 1912 Ohio Constitutional Convention, President Theodore Roosevelt said, “I protest against any theory that would make of the constitution a means of thwarting instead of securing the absolute right of the people to rule themselves.”

- Andrea, Bauer, Beavercreek

The Summer Lunch Buddy program had one of the most successful years ever, thanks to the generous donations of the foundations, clubs, and businesses that sponsored us. The theme this year was “The Amazing Read” where students stamped their passports as they traveled around the globe to learn about other cultures. Over 900 lunches were served throughout the program. Forty-four volunteers — the heart of our program — joined us to give students personal attention as they read books and ate lunch together. We would like to thank the Duke Foundation and Troy Foundation for being the financial backbone of this program. A huge thanks also goes to the amazing community support from: Elks Lodge, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Winans, Pam Bornhorst, Utrecht Law Offices, Keith and Lisa Bricker (Voss Honda), Scene 75, Altrusa International Foundation, Quality Landscaping, and Baird Funeral Home.

- Summer Lunch Buddy Coordinators, Annette Stine, Ruth Scott and Madi Hacker, Troy