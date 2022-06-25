Letters to the Editor: June 25, 2022

I don’t think legislators have the slightest idea how complex this problem is or how long it would take to actually reduce anger levels in a seriously off kilter populace. Until the angry person is willing to admit his destructiveness, or understand the complexity of his feelings, and want to change, it would be far more effective to regulate the sale of guns, especially high powered assault weaponry.

Having gun rights is no more important than the right of people to feel safe and live without fear. Until legislators can grasp the complexity of what really goes on and care more for victims of gun violence than the gun lobby, there isn’t a lot of hope.

- Gloria Doan, Centerville

Recent measles case in Ohio serves as stark reminder of the importance of vaccinations The Ohio Department of Health recently confirmed a 17-month-old child is the first measles case in Ohio since 2019, raising concerns about the decrease in vaccination rates during the COVID-19 pandemic. This discovery serves as another harsh reminder that diseases continue to spread, underscoring how critical it is for children to stay up to date with vaccinations. Vaccination against infectious diseases remains one of the most successful health interventions in the past 100 years. Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious injury and even death. Immunizations also help protect diseases from spreading to those who cannot receive vaccinations, such as those with a weakened immune system or undergoing cancer treatments. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) works closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make recommendations for vaccine use. The Ohio Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP) and our member pediatricians understand that parents may have concerns about vaccinating their children and encourage families to discuss any questions with their pediatrician. Vaccination is the foundation to building a healthy life for Ohio’s children and it is critical to ensure every child is protected from all vaccine-preventable diseases. If your child is behind on routine immunizations, now is the time to schedule an appointment to get caught up.

- Melissa Wervey Arnold, Columbus