Letters to the Editor: March 12

Ohio House Bill 327 is a shameless attempt to silence the views of Black authors and activists in Ohio education. No matter what kind of spin the sponsors of the bill want to try and put on it, it is undeniable that the impetus for “anti-CRT” legislation like this is to keep the ideas of Nikole Hannah-Jones, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and other Black thought leaders out of schools. The NAACP has spoken out against exactly this kind of legislation – that ought to be enough to give everyone a reason to fight this bill. And when you consider that the bill threatens to take away 100% of state funding for schools who promote some Black authors’ views – how is it that teaching the ideas of Black authors is something that would lead to a complete loss of state funding? Take action and let your state representatives know this bill is unacceptable. Stand up and take action to stop this bill now. - Jared Cutler, Beavercreek
On March 6, Ray Marcano wrote, “We, as a society, have spent the last few decades pushing the value of a four-year degree and devaluing career tech studies as if it’s some sort of brainless, low-wage education. It is not.” He is absolutely correct. We need to do more to financially support technical education because the career tech graduates provide the expertise the rest of us need to survive. Without them, there would be no auto mechanics, electricians, HVAC specialists, and plumbers to keep our vehicles, homes, and workplaces functioning. - Vic Presutti, Beavercreek
There will now be pressure from the fossil fuel industry, taking advantage of the current situation, to do more in places where drilling or pipelines have been opposed. Further, it will do nothing to help the immediate situation given development time. Recently, Senator Manchin mentioned returning to the Keystone XL pipeline. This impacts the Ogallala Aquifer. The Ogallala Aquifer is the largest aquifer on the North American continent. It underlies portions of eight states, stretching for nearly 175,000 square miles from South Dakota to Texas. It’s part of the High Plains Aquifer system that sits below one of the primary agricultural regions in the country (USGS). The Keystone XL Pipeline passes over the Ogallala aquifer in Nebraska and skirts the aquifer in the other states as it proceeds from Canada to Texas. Tar sands are the dirtiest source of oil. An oil leak, which happens, potentially can pollute this aquifer. Water is a precious commodity; required by all life. A bad scene for humanity. - Shirley Kristensen, Yellow Springs
When I was very young, I learned about George Washington confessing to his father that he had cut down a cherry tree. Of course, this was a myth. But this simple tale stressed the importance of telling the truth, especially by our leaders.
As a moderate conservative, I have voted my conscience either for the candidate with whom I most agreed, or against the candidate with whom I most disagreed, without regard for political affiliation. I have voted in every election since 1968, casting ballots for Republicans, Democrats and Independents.
In 2016 I voted for Donald Trump because I liked some of his policies. I voted against him in 2020 because I could no longer take his swaggering and blatant lies. Instead of the myth about the cherry tree, Trump’s myth is about his honesty. I know there are many others like me who could not vote for him again.
I am a patriot, having fought in combat for this country, and seek to find heroes and heroines to lead us who are not afraid to put what is right and true ahead of personal political gain.
The last straw was Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, 2021. For once, he could have been the hero he’s claimed to be by putting a stop to that awful act of sedition. But, like the myth of Nero playing his lute while Rome was burning, Trump played his own virtual violin while our very democracy was put at risk. He was the only one who could have stopped it, yet he chose not to.
He exposed himself as a would-be tyrant and I will vote against any candidate who invokes his name. I believe that he and his followers could bring about the end of the Republican Party as we know it.
- William E. Walker, Centerville