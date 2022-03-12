Letters to the Editor: March 12

On March 6, Ray Marcano wrote, “We, as a society, have spent the last few decades pushing the value of a four-year degree and devaluing career tech studies as if it’s some sort of brainless, low-wage education. It is not.” He is absolutely correct. We need to do more to financially support technical education because the career tech graduates provide the expertise the rest of us need to survive. Without them, there would be no auto mechanics, electricians, HVAC specialists, and plumbers to keep our vehicles, homes, and workplaces functioning. - Vic Presutti, Beavercreek

There will now be pressure from the fossil fuel industry, taking advantage of the current situation, to do more in places where drilling or pipelines have been opposed. Further, it will do nothing to help the immediate situation given development time. Recently, Senator Manchin mentioned returning to the Keystone XL pipeline. This impacts the Ogallala Aquifer. The Ogallala Aquifer is the largest aquifer on the North American continent. It underlies portions of eight states, stretching for nearly 175,000 square miles from South Dakota to Texas. It’s part of the High Plains Aquifer system that sits below one of the primary agricultural regions in the country (USGS). The Keystone XL Pipeline passes over the Ogallala aquifer in Nebraska and skirts the aquifer in the other states as it proceeds from Canada to Texas. Tar sands are the dirtiest source of oil. An oil leak, which happens, potentially can pollute this aquifer. Water is a precious commodity; required by all life. A bad scene for humanity. - Shirley Kristensen, Yellow Springs