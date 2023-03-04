Letters to the Editor: March 4, 2023

In the last several weeks, there have been two great annual tobacco “check-ups” that can tell us a lot about the state of Ohio. The first is the “Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids: Broken Promises to Our Children”. This report highlights that Ohio ranks 31st in its spending on tobacco prevention and cessation. This is only a little over 11% of what the CDC recommended spending amount is. The state of Ohio brings in $1.2 billion in tobacco revenue and the tobacco industry spends almost $430 million to market its products in Ohio. What is the real cost to our state? Residents’ state and federal tax burden from smoking-caused expenditures is $1,186 per household. Tobacco killed 20,200 Ohio citizens last year. Let’s now turn to the American Lung Association “State of Tobacco Control Grade Card”. When I was a child, my teacher handed my grade card to me, and I then handed it to my parents. Here are Ohio’s grades: Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding: F, Smoke-free Air: A, Tobacco Taxes: F, Access to Cessation Services: C, Flavored Tobacco Products: F. That’s 3F’s, 1C, 1A. They gave Ohio an overall grade of F. The ALA’s Ohio annual healthcare cost due to smoking is over $5.6 billion. The last number I will share is the high school tobacco use rate. It is 36.70%. That is staggering. What do we do with a diagnosis like this? We need to let our local elected officials know our concerns, and most importantly, let our state and federal elected officials know. In Montgomery County, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County must implement a Tobacco Retail License program. Over 17 communities in Ohio have already done so. All the large communities have implemented a Tobacco Retail License program, but Dayton is the only large city in Ohio that has not done so. I was honored to be part of the City of Columbus’ efforts to implement a full tobacco flavor ban. Now the cities of Cincinnati and Cleveland are reviewing a similar policy while Dayton and Montgomery County continue to fall further behind.