Letters to the Editor: Nov. 5, 2022

Felt compelled to respond to the writer from the Saturday, Oct. 29 letters to the editor. No, Trump does not deserve a second chance. His denials and and totally inadequate response to the COVID pandemic resulting in the subsequent loss of hundreds of thousands of lives on his watch would alone prevent me from voting for him in 2024.

He experienced lower inflation in his term due to the entire world economy not experiencing the effects of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic. We now have record employment. Trickle-down economics has proven to not work, therefore cutting taxes on the wealthy is not the most prudent policy. No, you cannot compare Trump’s world to the present primarily due to COVID and the war in Ukraine, which we must continue to aid in order to preserve democracy.

In Trump’s world, we would not have negotiations and caps on prescription drugs, ACA subsidies, 15% corporate minimum tax (finally a means for them to pay their fair share), energy security and climate change investments, etc.

Any candidate, especially a former President who is and supports election deniers, is not fit or should be allowed to run for office — especially the Presidency.

- Mary Copeland, Centerville