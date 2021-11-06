Letters to the Editor: Nov. 6

“Frank and honest” is the way I believe most Trump voters would describe the appeal of 45th president. Most of his political views are socially conservative, but in general we do not believe that he is one of us or that he shares our core values or beliefs.

People who, like me, pulled the lever for him more than once, find that what Trump lacks in personal virtue, he makes up for in raw character: What you see is what you get. You may not like what you see in Donald Trump. He doesn’t seem to mind that at all. But he never walks back. He never apologizes for anything, as far as I can tell. Most of all, though, he never apologizes for who he is or what he thinks.