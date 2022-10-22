Letters to the Editor: Oct. 22, 2022

Bad officials are elected by good people who don’t vote! If you don’t vote, you have no say in the issues to be considered or the officials who will ultimately decide them. Only the voice of those who do vote will matter. Politicians only pay attention to voters. If only a small percentage of registered voters vote, then only a smaller fraction of the population will decide who will be given the power to decide issues that affect all of us. The midterm elections are important because they impact what directly affects us locally. Not only is it important to vote, but to do so responsibly. That means fully understanding the issues and evaluating the candidates before casting your ballot. A good start is to go to VOTE411.ORG where you can find the issues and candidates that will be on your ballot or refer to the League of Women Voters’ guide. Unfortunately, when candidates decline to participate in debates or respond to important questions, the voters are deprived of valuable information that can help them make informed decisions. What is it that they don’t want the voter to know? Simply relying on name recognition or the (D) or (R) by their name is not good enough.