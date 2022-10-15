Letters to the Editor: October 15, 2022

Ray Marcano’s thoughtful commentary on voting provides welcome information on who votes, how they vote and... the missing word is “why.” He and I share membership in a group of citizens who follow politics closely and are ever-ready to discuss the fine points of polls, policies and ideologies. I’m sure he has encountered more than a few people whose eyes glaze over even when they are told that it is in their interest to either believe or understand it all. Such folks are mainly motivated by their own welfare and that of family and friends. The old bonds of party loyalty that I saw (for instance, in West Virginia) are dissolving for a complex of reasons that social scientists are always trying to understand. One possible influence is the rise of the social media. One political symptom is loosely and often inaccurately referred to as populism.
Membership in the traditional parties is declining and the ranks of the so-called independents are increasing. Such a citizen may say “I’ll vote R if I think it will help me or D for the same reason, or maybe which one will hurt me the least, and maybe neither if I think they are hopeless.” The independents forgo a voice in party policies possibly from a sense that they are above all that yucky partisan stuff. This centrist drift has let the Republicans move right and the Democrats move left. The result is an image of American politics as a never-the-twain-shall-meet entity that offers little inspiration to folks who just want to get on with their lives. Many are unsophisticated in politics and often scornful of it. And it helps to explain the rise of Donald Trump who has managed to become “one of them.” Now we know what the sophisticated elites in politics think of that.
In the looming midterm election, I expect we’ll see a lot less of party loyalty and political ideology but a great deal of self-interest: Throw out the rascals responsible for why everything costs so much and put in someone who might do something about it. Trump may be a hate figure, but the Trump Years have a special appeal that will influence what happens on Nov. 8.
- William H. Wild, Kettering
Living in northwest Dayton for almost 40 years has shown me what change can do to the city.
When I moved here everything (hospitals, shopping, medical service, movies, restaurants) was within a short distance; either walking or driving. Now everything is outside the city limits and maybe a 30-minute drive away.
That has caused those of us who still live in the city undue expenses because, as you know, having a car and driving is costly. It is also time consuming and especially difficult for those who work more than one job. Plus, the majority of the people who live in the city are in the lower income bracket of the population. This has also caused us to have lower home values, a feeling like we are second class citizens and that there is no help for us.
What can we do about this? We feel very helpless about this situation.
Businesses need to realize that a lot of money is spent by people who live in the city. In fact, most of us spend our entire monthly earnings to support ourselves. Therefore, why don’t they build where we live?
- Paula Ewers, Dayton