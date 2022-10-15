Letters to the Editor: October 15, 2022

Membership in the traditional parties is declining and the ranks of the so-called independents are increasing. Such a citizen may say “I’ll vote R if I think it will help me or D for the same reason, or maybe which one will hurt me the least, and maybe neither if I think they are hopeless.” The independents forgo a voice in party policies possibly from a sense that they are above all that yucky partisan stuff. This centrist drift has let the Republicans move right and the Democrats move left. The result is an image of American politics as a never-the-twain-shall-meet entity that offers little inspiration to folks who just want to get on with their lives. Many are unsophisticated in politics and often scornful of it. And it helps to explain the rise of Donald Trump who has managed to become “one of them.” Now we know what the sophisticated elites in politics think of that.

In the looming midterm election, I expect we’ll see a lot less of party loyalty and political ideology but a great deal of self-interest: Throw out the rascals responsible for why everything costs so much and put in someone who might do something about it. Trump may be a hate figure, but the Trump Years have a special appeal that will influence what happens on Nov. 8.