Letters to the Editor: Readers react to proposed library funding changes, HB 30 and more

I think our American public libraries are utterly unique institutions in our society and unparalleled anywhere else on earth. Public sentiment in the past, particularly in the late 19th century, aided by wealthy benefactors like Andrew Carnegie placed these wonderful buildings in almost every community thus providing free access and varied services to every member of the community, young and old, rich and poor. What a legacy and tribute to the spirit of democracy from our common past. And what an advantage to live in Ohio, which has the best library system of all the 50 states in my opinion. I am familiar with Florida and North Carolina libraries and they are wonderful, helpful places. However, past funding for libraries in Ohio has over time created a network of library resources across the state which is simply incredible and one of a kind in our country. The Ohio state legislature is currently in the process of determining future funding for our library system, and is hearing from citizens all over the state about proposed cuts to library funding currently under discussion. The legislature Is thankfully now responding more positively to this public pressure. People care deeply about their libraries! Ohio’s citizens will continue to demand that state leaders properly fund libraries into the future. Libraries are precious! Libraries exist to help every single person who walks through the door seeking knowledge. Libraries are part of the bedrock of our ongoing democracy.

- John Virgint, Beavercreek

Ohio HB 30 would implement a “flat tax,” meaning teachers, home health aides, nurses, and warehouse workers would pay the same tax rate as billionaires. At first glance, this might seem fair — but it’s not. Percentages matter — and they’re relative. A flat tax is only fair if everything else — housing, food, medicine — each costs a certain % of income. But they don’t.

Example: Ohio’s Education Dept. poverty rate = $27,180 vs Musk’s Tesla compensation = $46 billion.

A $.74 Walmart apple = 0.00272% of the annual income of someone in poverty.0.00272% of Musk’s income = $1.84M for that same apple. Children’s cough syrup costs $6.99. That’s 0.0257% for that person in poverty. 0.0257% for Musk makes that same cough syrup cost = $11.5M. The cheapest Miami County apartment on Zillow = $635/month or $7,620/year. That’s 28% of a poverty-level income.28% of Musk’s income for that same apartment = about $13 BILLION.

A flat tax ignores that no other required expenses are a % of our income, essentially making this a tax break for the wealthy…that don’t NEED the tax break.

When Musk/other millionaires pay the same % of their income for apples & cough syrup as us, then we can talk about him paying the same % income tax rate. Until then, NO to HB 30.

Contact your Ohio House Representative and tell them “NO to HB 30. NO flat tax that treats billionaires like broke workers!”

- Heather Sturgill, Cincinnati

They say sports records are meant to be broken, but some remain well after they have been. Lou Gehrig’s, Joe Dimaggio’s, Wayne Gretzkey’s, Babe Ruth’s, and Roger Bannister’s for example. Recently, we had the privilege of seeing two records set that I believe will never be broken. Alex Ovechkin’s 895 and Geno Auriemma’s 12 national championships in women’s basketball. I have been fortunate to have been around long enough to have seen Gretzkey and to have witnessed the competition between Auriemma and Pat Summit when they traded national titles every year. I look forward to next year when we will see another possible rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers in the WNBA.

- Bob Gillis, Centerville

Interested in submitting a letter to the editor? Email your submission to edletter@coxinc.com.

What makes a good Letter to the Editor?

Our Letters to the Editor are generally collected and published once a week, based on the volume and quality of submissions we receive. Letters to the Editor are short, focused submissions that quickly address a single topic. They can run up to 250 words in length.

Letters to the Editor can respond to specific issues in stories we’ve reported, other contributed columns or syndicated columnists. They’re a quick and easy way to add your perspective to the discussion of any topic.

Learn more about how to get involved with our Ideas & Voices section.