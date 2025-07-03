VOICES: Calling for peace and coexistence amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East

We extend our profound concern and heartfelt compassion to the people of our sister cities of Holon and Salfit, who are living through the pain and consequences of these conflicts. We also recognize the impact of these struggles on families and communities here in Dayton and around the world.

In times of turmoil, the power of people-to-people relationships becomes even more vital. Our sister city bonds are not merely symbolic — they are built on years of shared projects, cultural exchange, and human connection. We have broken bread together, learned one another’s stories, and stood in solidarity through moments of both celebration and hardship. These ties remind us that peace is not only the work of governments, but of communities committed to listening, learning, and standing together in our common humanity.

Together, we reaffirm the mission of Sister Cities International: to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, 0ne individual, one community at a time. In that spirit, we call upon all leaders and citizens to reject hatred and violence and to pursue the difficult but necessary path toward peaceful coexistence and reconciliation.

In unity and peace,

The Dayton Sister City Committee

Overseeing sister city relationships with:

Augsburg, Germany

Oiso, Japan

Monrovia, Liberia

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Holon, Israel

Rushmoor, United Kingdom

Salfit, Palestine

The members of the Dayton Sister City Committee are appointed by the Dayton City Commission.

Executive Committee Members

Chair: Kevin Lydy

Vice Chair: Lori Simms-Park

Secretary: Ed Dixon

Treasurer: Adam Graham

Sub-Committee Chairs

Augsburg City Chair: Dieter Archer

Oiso City Chair: Kevin Lydy

Monrovia City Chair: Thomas Siafa, Sr. & Ed Dixon

Holon City Co-Chairs: Carolyn Rice

Rushmoor Chair: Hunt Brown

Salfit Chair: Youssef Elzein

Sarajevo City Chair: Bonnie Kling

Events & Marketing Chair: Alexis Larsen

Nominating Chair: Thomas Siafa

Youth Coordinator: Tony Ricciuto

General Members

Merle Wilberding

Jeff Blumer

Peggy Kelly

Michael McGovern

Steven Solomon

Ex-Officio Members

Commissioner Matt Joseph

Regina D. Blackshear (City of Dayton)

Verletta Jackson (City of Dayton)