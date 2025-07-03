VOICES: Calling for peace and coexistence amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East

As representatives of Dayton and its seven sister city relationships (Augsburg, Germany; Oiso, Japan; Monrovia, Liberia; Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Holon, Israel; Rushmoor, United Kingdom; and Salfit, Palestine) we come together in shared sorrow and with a unified voice to call for peace.
At this moment, as violence and devastation intensify across the Middle East, we are reminded of the urgent need for dialogue, understanding, and the preservation of life. Our global partnerships, diverse in language, culture, and history, stand as a testament to the belief that mutual respect and cooperation across borders can build a better future for all.
We extend our profound concern and heartfelt compassion to the people of our sister cities of Holon and Salfit, who are living through the pain and consequences of these conflicts. We also recognize the impact of these struggles on families and communities here in Dayton and around the world.
In times of turmoil, the power of people-to-people relationships becomes even more vital. Our sister city bonds are not merely symbolic — they are built on years of shared projects, cultural exchange, and human connection. We have broken bread together, learned one another’s stories, and stood in solidarity through moments of both celebration and hardship. These ties remind us that peace is not only the work of governments, but of communities committed to listening, learning, and standing together in our common humanity.
Together, we reaffirm the mission of Sister Cities International: to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, 0ne individual, one community at a time. In that spirit, we call upon all leaders and citizens to reject hatred and violence and to pursue the difficult but necessary path toward peaceful coexistence and reconciliation.
In unity and peace,
The Dayton Sister City Committee
