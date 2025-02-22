Letters to the Editor: Readers react to DOGE cuts, SB 1 and more

These are just two examples of the hardships facing citizens in District 10 as Elon Musk ransacks our federal agencies to justify tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy. Now, more than ever, we need Congressman Turner to be our champion.

- Kathy Swensen, Miamisburg

As an engaged, proud citizen in Dayton, I am writing to express my profound surprise and disappointment at the Ohio Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 1 (SB 1). This decision is particularly perplexing given the overwhelming public opposition. The difference in submitted testimony is staggering—more than 800 people opposed SB 1, while only 14 supported it. Despite this, Senator Cirino dismissed the sheer number of opponents as “irrelevant.” This disregard for the voices of constituents who participated in the democratic process is very troubling. The passage of SB 1, in the face of such overwhelming opposition, raises serious questions about the commitment of our elected officials to representing their constituents.

As someone deeply committed to justice and inclusivity, inspired by my role with the Sisters of the Precious Blood, I am also concerned by the silencing of diverse thought, especially in our institutions of higher learning. Do we not trust our students to engage in “uncomfortable” conversations and make up their own minds? Or are we looking to indoctrinate them in another, less “woke” agenda?

I urge the Ohio Senate to reconsider this decision and engage more meaningfully with the voices of the people they represent.

- Jen Morin-Williamson, Dayton

Marc A. Thiessen’s “The hypocrisy behind the DOGE outrage machine” gaslights the reader. Obama did introduce tech people into the government with a goal of government efficiency. Obama recognized agencies utilized outdated systems and cumbersome organizational structures. Tech people worked alongside the agencies’ civil servants to create more productive operating systems and to improve access to government services. Examples: made tax payer information easier to access, allowed veterans to more easily process disability claims, resolved the divide between health records and the military for better veteran services, fixed a security problem at the IRS, made Pentagon travel systems more efficient, simplified Medicare form processing, and fixed the ACA exchange. An 11 chapter report was submitted to Congress detailing their work. Each chapter contained the why and how of the improvements.

DOGE is not working with federal agency employees to solve problems. Dodge is shutting down agencies and firing workers! There is no collaboration, there is a hostile take over. No attempt is made to understand the work or to improve work quality. The assumption is waste. Employees are sent emails to quit or be fired. Work stops. These agencies provide vital services for Americans.

Many citizens, not just Democrats, are outraged. DOGE appears to be deliberately dismantling government agencies that provide vital services through civil servants or government contracts. Interesting note: some of Musk’s companies were under investigation for possible violations of laws by some of the very agencies under siege. Agencies approved by Congress can only be dismantled by Congress.

- Andrea Bauer, Xenia

February is National Career Technical Education Month. Career Technical Education (CTE) is essential to providing our young people with the skills that they need to succeed in today’s job landscape. With several nationally recognized Career Technical Student Organizations, or CTSOs (BPA, DECA, FBLA, FCCLA, and FFA just to name a few), schools have plenty of options to offer their students. Participation in CTSOs has been shown to improve academic performance and prepares students for future careers in a way that regular schooling simply cannot. If you are interested in bringing these organizations to your school, look online for relevant statistics and information, and show them to administrators within your local districts. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who will lead our tomorrow.

- Bryce Mangett, Ohio DECA Policy Advocate State Officer

