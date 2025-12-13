Letters to the Editor: Readers react to gun control legislation, veteran caregiving needs

Once introduced DeWine never aggressively pursued his own legislation and, not surprisingly, the Ohio legislature killed DeWine’s STRONG OHIO initiative.

Not only that, in March 2022 DeWine signed Senate Bill 215 which eliminated existing legislation requiring training, background checks, licensing and a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

And now all of a sudden, he’s going to be tough on those who unlawfully possess firearms?

DeWine’s legacy is clear. He introduced STRONG OHIO gun legislation as a political stunt he knew would never get through the Ohio legislature. He signed Senate bill 215 so as not to impede his election effort in 2022. A consummate politician. His personal interests trumped the people’s interests every time.

- Alan Schaeffer, Dayton

Attending the 2025 Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Heroes & History Makers celebration in Washington, DC, reminded me how powerful it is when caregivers step out of the shadows and share their stories. As the caregiver of my husband, Dwayne, a U.S. Air Force retired veteran, I know how easily caregiving can consume your life. When Dwayne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after returning from the Gulf War, our lives changed dramatically. His care needs increased, and it became apparent that I had to choose caregiving over employment. Management of his medical needs and therapies was necessary to help him stay active and connected to the veteran community.

Becoming a Dole Caregiver Fellow changed everything. EDF introduced me to resources I didn’t know existed and connected me with other caregivers who understood the unique challenges we face. Through their programs and peer support, I found guidance, confidence, and a community that helped me navigate the most challenging moments of this journey.

Here in Ohio, thousands of people are fulfilling caregiving roles without realizing they’re caregivers. I hope they see themselves in my story and reach out to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. When caregivers have support, our veterans and our communities are stronger.

- Jeanette Ezell, Dayton

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Interested in submitting a letter to the editor? Email your submission to edletter@coxinc.com.

What makes a good Letter to the Editor?

Our Letters to the Editor are generally collected and published once a week, based on the volume and quality of submissions we receive. Letters to the Editor are short, focused submissions that quickly address a single topic. They can run up to 250 words in length.

Letters to the Editor can respond to specific issues in stories we’ve reported, other contributed columns or syndicated columnists. They’re a quick and easy way to add your perspective to the discussion of any topic.

Learn more about how to get involved with our Ideas & Voices section.