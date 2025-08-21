Letters to the Editor: Readers react to Ohio National Guard being deployed to D.C., gerrymandering and more

- Barbara Tuss, Yellow Springs

As an Ohio native who lives in Washington, D.C., I was shocked to see that Governor DeWine is sending national guard troops here. Crime is at a 30-year low in D.C. — in some Ohio cities it is higher. Our own national guard is already on the streets, but D.C. was unable to call on them during the Jan. 6 insurrection because the President controls D.C.’s guard, not the mayor due to our lack of statehood. Now, we have national guard troops patrolling the National Mall looking bored but showing an unnecessary show of force — while at the same time other federal agents are clearing our homeless encampments and setting up checkpoints for drivers and arresting anyone whom they deem suspicious. It is unclear where they are taking our neighbors. During COVID, Governor DeWine was seen as a moderating force — now he has bowed down to the administration and its unnecessary show of authoritarianism. A city in Ohio could be next.

- Jason L. Miller, Washington D.C.

As a veteran and an advocate for those who’ve served, I was heartbroken to read your recent article on the rise in veteran suicides in Butler County. One life lost is too many, and veterans need access to timely, quality mental health care.

That’s why I support the Veterans’ ACCESS Act, a bill in Congress which tackles the very barriers to care that cost lives, including long wait times for appointments. It improves access to community care, a program providing veterans access to local doctors if the VA can’t offer quality, timely appointments.

The bill prioritizes mental health with a pilot program for full mental health choice, meaning as a veteran, you can get your mental health care at the VA or from a doctor you choose without VA preapproval. This will be huge for veterans living far away from a VA or who just want more options that fit their needs.

This bill would change the game for veterans like Josh Brander, who felt the VA and other programs weren’t the solution. Many of us just need to find the mental health care that works for our own unique needs and care that is available quickly and closely enough to make an impact.

We cannot accept another year of rising suicide rates . The Veterans’ ACCESS Act is a life-saving measure that opens the door to more care options. Our nation made a promise to those who served — I hope Ohio’s delegation in Washington chooses to honor it.

- Jessica Slankard, Dayton

I’ve been following the news about efforts to gerrymander Congressional districts prior to the midterm elections with interest and concern. With the Ohio Constitution requiring our statehouse leaders to redraw boundaries of Ohio’s Congressional districts this year, it’s likely that Ohio’s legislature will face pressure to create Congressional maps that are even more gerrymandered than our current maps. Already, Senator Moreno has said that, instead of holding 10 of the state’s 15 seats (a 10-to-5 advantage), he thinks the state’s new maps should give Republicans a 12-to-3 advantage. This would definitely be morally wrong and it might also be unwise.

In the past, gerrymandering has happened without a great deal of understanding or interest from many of Ohio’s citizens. This year promises to be different. Since the decision in Texas to draw new super-gerrymandered maps favoring Republicans at the behest of President Trump, voters across the country are understanding what gerrymandering is and how it undermines our democracy. According to recent polling, most Americans think gerrymandering is a major problem and believe that it should be outlawed. This fall, the spotlight will be on Ohio’s redistricting and the entire country will be watching.

- Kathy Swensen, Miamisburg

