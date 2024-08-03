Letters to the Editor, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024

In the recent article “What Vance rally reveals about party differences,” Vance stated that “Kamala Harris and Joe Biden want to buy energy from tinpot dictators all over the world, but won’t buy it from our own citizens, and from the hands and from our own lands.” This was followed by “Unleash American energy (and) drill, baby drill…” Some rhyming there but short on facts and truth. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the US has been a net oil exporter since 2020. We actually exported more during Biden’s first three years than during all four of Trump’s. We currently produce in our own lands essentially the same amount of oil as we consume. Oil companies also import an amount of oil equivalent to and additional 35% of what we consume or produce and then either refine it or resell. That’s the oil business, not the government. Regarding the “tinpot dictators”, that’s people like Canada, our largest import source (52%), then Mexico (10%), Saudi Arabia (7%) and Iraq (4%). The first who might meet the “tinpot” definition is Venezuela at 3%, a tiny proportion of the total imported. In addition, for those who continue to whine about the price of gasoline and blame the Democrats, bear in mind that from 1978 through 2022 the national average price of gasoline has been essentially level as indexed for inflation. In Europe they pay double that.

- Wilbur R. Brooks, Dayton

It’s never safe to assign GOAT status to any athlete because you never know what may come up in the future. Some records will never be broken like Joe DiMaggio’s and Cal Ripken’s and for that they are considered the greatest of all time. Others are considered great for other reasons like Rod Laver, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, and Tiger Woods. But in this Olympics we are witnessing three of the greatest of all time in the Olympics, and we should be grateful; LeBron James. Simone Biles, and Katie Ledecky. What these athletes at the end of their careers have given us is truly awesome. I doubt that it will ever be repeated.

- Bob Gillis, Centerville