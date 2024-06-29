Letters to the Editor: Saturday, June 29, 2024

Biden’s proposal protecting undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens from deportation is the latest disturbing example of Federal overreach. By executive order, an estimated 500,000 immigrants will be kept in our country regardless of backgrounds, most of which are unknown. Americans have been offered no opportunity for representation on this issue, and largely do not support illegal immigration. According to a 2024 poll by Monmouth, 6 in 10 Americans describe illegal immigration as a serious problem, supporting the construction of a border wall. This represents a jump from similar polls taken during the prior two presidential administrations. In a 2024 Gallup poll, 48% of Americans reported worrying about illegal immigration. 55% considered illegal immigration a threat to the vital interests of the United States. What if the states could collectively revoke any Executive order or Federal legislation? Maybe one day they can. A grassroots organization called Convention of States (COS) is promoting a state amending convention to propose Constitutional amendments stopping this sort of government overreach and to promote self-governance. A provision for a state convention is built into the second clause of Article V of the US Constitution. Resulting amendments of a Convention are sent to the states for ratification. The ability for the states collectively revoke an Executive order or any Federal legislation is just the sort of amendment this country needs right now.

- Diana Telles, West Chester