Letters to the Editor: Saturday, March 9, 2024

As a retired Daytonian, I have been working on a Board of Revision appeal for my property in the Five Oaks area of Dayton. The appeals website has been very helpful. It is still puzzling, as recent stories have pointed out, that the burden of proof is entirely on the owner and that their evidential material must be so limited. Your immediate property only — as if that is what a potential buyer would do. The site makes a clear point that none of the surrounding area homes, civic property, burned-out abandoned homes or general dystopia can be submitted to show the true existing value. An analysis by Dayton Daily News as to how the BOR has made these blanket appraisals across the entire county would be interesting. Just how did they raise my taxes by 20% without looking at my house? I need a new roof, a new porch, a new sidewalk, yard fence repairs, new siding, basement leak repairs, new gutters, new floors and old chimney repairs. Yet, I got zapped. I want to pay my fair share of taxes — when all of these things are upgraded — absolutely. Let me put on a new attached deck — then call me. But not now, just when we are coming out of the recent economic woes.

- Matthew L. Johnson, Dayton

President Biden’s failure to protect our borders has resulted in millions of illegal immigrants/aliens (or as the Administration dubbed them “newcomers”) invading our country. His actions (or lack thereof), in this regard, are straight out of the Cloward-Piven playbook for overwhelming/destroying our social services systems to the detriment and potential demise of our country. In my opinion, the President is woefully and willfully derelict (possibly treasonous?) in not exercising his Constitutional responsibility to protect and defend the United States. I am hopeful that in November, the voting public will realize this and cast their ballots accordingly.

- Kevin Geraghty, Centerville