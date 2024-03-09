Letters to the Editor: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Since 2020, I have spent the good majority of my volunteer time supporting issues around voter advocacy. In my conversations locally and virtually across the state, I have heard a common theme of disillusionment with candidate options. Many voters feel they have to choose between the lesser of two evils or have to choose the person they think can win over someone in the opposite party. Our current system discourages healthy competition among candidates. There is a better way and that is Ranked Choice Voting, where voters can choose their top candidate and then select their backup as a 2nd choice, then a 3rd choice and so on. Ranked Choice Voting encourages more candidates to run and creates less polarity among candidates. We need to bring people together instead of pitting them against each other in our community. Ranked Choice Voting has the ability to do that. Imagine campaign ads where politicians worked together for common goals. I encourage Senator Wilson and Representative Lipps to vote no on SB 137 if it comes across their desk, so voters can have more choice and more voice in future elections.
- Kristen Beireis, Springboro
As a retired Daytonian, I have been working on a Board of Revision appeal for my property in the Five Oaks area of Dayton. The appeals website has been very helpful. It is still puzzling, as recent stories have pointed out, that the burden of proof is entirely on the owner and that their evidential material must be so limited. Your immediate property only — as if that is what a potential buyer would do. The site makes a clear point that none of the surrounding area homes, civic property, burned-out abandoned homes or general dystopia can be submitted to show the true existing value. An analysis by Dayton Daily News as to how the BOR has made these blanket appraisals across the entire county would be interesting. Just how did they raise my taxes by 20% without looking at my house? I need a new roof, a new porch, a new sidewalk, yard fence repairs, new siding, basement leak repairs, new gutters, new floors and old chimney repairs. Yet, I got zapped. I want to pay my fair share of taxes — when all of these things are upgraded — absolutely. Let me put on a new attached deck — then call me. But not now, just when we are coming out of the recent economic woes.
- Matthew L. Johnson, Dayton
President Biden’s failure to protect our borders has resulted in millions of illegal immigrants/aliens (or as the Administration dubbed them “newcomers”) invading our country. His actions (or lack thereof), in this regard, are straight out of the Cloward-Piven playbook for overwhelming/destroying our social services systems to the detriment and potential demise of our country. In my opinion, the President is woefully and willfully derelict (possibly treasonous?) in not exercising his Constitutional responsibility to protect and defend the United States. I am hopeful that in November, the voting public will realize this and cast their ballots accordingly.
- Kevin Geraghty, Centerville