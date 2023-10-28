Letters to the Editor: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Editor’s Note: We have received a large volume of submissions about Issue 1. We are committed to including as many submissions as possible, while also presenting the submissions in a balanced fashion.

The decision to end a pregnancy is rarely easy. As a clinical psychologist, I have the amazing privilege of working with women who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant. Or who are faced with emergency health situations in expected pregnancies. I hear the intimate details of their stories. I see the emotional nuances they experience. What it’s like to enter a women’s clinic for a consultation, and be faced with vitriolic protestors. I’ve worked with women who have considered abortion and ultimately continued with their pregnancy. I have also worked with women who decided to end their pregnancy. None of them took the decision lightly. But all were grateful for the choice. Only a pregnant woman can fully weigh the pros and cons of her specific situation and make a decision that’s right for her. I support Ohio Issue 1 because it gives women autonomy over their bodies and limits government overreach. Let’s not forget that Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for ending the military’s policy of forced abortion for female service members. She rightly stated that this policy wouldn’t afford pregnant women equal protection under the law. Women deserve the right to choose. Even when it’s not easy. Especially then.

- Meredith Glick Brinegar, PhD, Bellbrook

Three years ago I gave birth to our daughter Phoebe, who was stillborn. Early in my pregnancy, we were told she likely had Trisomy 18 and was “not compatible with life.” I carried her for 34 weeks. We purposefully loved her every day of her short life, and she passed peacefully. We were able to hold our daughter and honor her at the funeral, surrounded by family and friends. Although we couldn’t bring Phoebe home or hold her alive, she was very much alive inside me. A piece of our family will always be missing, but her memory is forever present. We did not lose a pregnancy, nor did we lose a “potential human being.” We lost our daughter. My boys lost their sister, and our parents lost their granddaughter. Phoebe made us better people. She reminded us of the value of life and taught us to love more fiercely. We could have made a choice to terminate her life, allowing her to be dismembered in a painful late-term abortion. If we had made such a “choice” and stolen the life that Phoebe had, we would have also robbed ourselves of the joy we discovered in knowing her. Proponents of Issue 1 disregard these young, innocent humans and boast that a woman’s choice to abort her child reigns supreme over that child’s innate value. Life does not lose value simply because it is inconvenient, imperfect, or unwanted by someone. We might all meet that criteria at some point in our own lives. Every human life is sacred. In a world that often devalues life in the womb, my hope is that sharing our loss and cherished moments with Phoebe will open someone’s eyes to the evil and ugliness of abortion and the precious beauty in life. Issue 1, if passed, will allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. This is one of many reasons I will vote NO on November 7.

- Sarah Bellman, Celina