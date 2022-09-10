Letters to the Editor: Sept. 10, 2022

The funeral home had put large army decals on each door of the hearse and a flag draped coffin was placed inside for the trip to the cemetery. It was a rather long procession of family and friends that followed. As the hearse approached Brown Street, people everywhere stopped what they were doing to watch and honor this American Veteran. A man walking along the sidewalk stopped, removed his hat and held it over his heart. An entire construction crew stopped working, took off their hard hats and lined the sidewalk in respect. Oncoming traffic stopped along the route and people all along our trip stopped and stood in silence as we passed by. You did not know the color of his skin, his religion, his political views, or even if the flagged draped coffin contained a man or a woman. Only that it was the body of an American Veteran and that was enough for you to honor this person. It was beautiful to see.

To all our service men and women throughout the world, please know that the citizens of Dayton, Ohio have your back. The gravesite military honors were performed with such perfection. I am sure that any living veteran in attendance that day had to feel the gratitude of our city and nation.