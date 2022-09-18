Letters to the Editor: Sept. 18, 2022

- Vic Presutti, Beavercreek

All students in Ohio schools deserve to feel supported, welcome, and accepted. Brendan Shea’s recent proposal, “The Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and Districts in Rejecting Harmful, Coercive, and Burdensome Gender Identity Policies,” attempts to drag society back to a time when trans students were afraid to divulge their feelings to anyone, afraid to assert their identities and afraid to express themselves in ways that allow for their individual happiness and personal growth. The enforcement of what Mr. Shea’s resolution incorrectly asserts as “biological reality” has directly led to the mental anguish, social rejection, persecution and discrimination, psychological and physical harm, and in extreme cases suicide of trans individuals. The organization I represent, Citizens for a Better Beavercreek, condemns this mean-spirited, cruel, malicious attack on students who seeks only the love, support, and acceptance that we all seek as human beings. We encourage everyone to contact members of the Ohio State Board of Education and communicate in clear, forceful language that this is not acceptable. Take a stand to ensure LGBTQ+ students in Ohio schools feel supported, welcome, accepted – and most importantly, safe.