Letters to the Editor

In the Sept. 14 Dayton Daily News, Shari Cooper explains, “Why I changed my mind, decided to get vaccinated.” Ms. Cooper deserves both our thanks and our admiration. She deserves our thanks because by getting the vaccine she not only made it less likely for her to get COVID-19 (or one of its variants), she made it less likely that she would infect any of us. She deserves our admiration because while it has become quite rare for people to question their beliefs, Ms. Cooper observed the evidence (the COVID deaths), realized her initial inclination was wrong and changed her mind. Bravo. Vic Presutti, Beavercreek

Regarding Governor DeWine proposed work requirement for Ohio Medicaid. Bad idea! Anyone truly interested in making the poor self-reliant would work for legislation for a living wage, starting with $15.00 per hour, job training, and fair treatment by employers who use their employee’s labor on a part-time basis to deny company benefits, such as medical care. Otherwise, a work requirement for State Medicaid will move no poor person from poverty to middle class and self-reliance. Poor and low income people with no marketable education or job skills or whose labor is exploited are doomed to poverty, low wages, Medicaid dependency and food insecurity. The idea of a work requirement for Medicaid is punitive and punishment for being poor. Dr. Gladys Turner Finney, Dayton