Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

LISTEN: New police chief Kamran Afzal discusses plans for Dayton Police Department

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal

Ideas & Voices
By Nick Hrkman, Staff Writer
27 minutes ago

Kamran Afzal was sworn in as Dayton’s new police chief on Dec. 20, replacing former chief Richard Biehl after 13 years of service. He now leads a department of 368 sworn officers, 39 civilian employees and manages an annual budget of $57 million.

In the latest episode of The Path Forward Dayton, a Dayton Daily News podcast, we spoke with the new police chief in his office about his background and plans for the department.

Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project investigates the most pressing issues in our community. Listen to the Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast for more stories like this.

In Other News
1
VOICES: Everyone has the right to imagine and play
2
COVID Generation - How the pandemic affects our kids
3
UD professor shares messages from Ukraine relatives: ‘Until tomorrow...
4
VOICES: Crypto bringing jobs to the heartland
5
Amy Schneider: Trans journey couldn’t begin ‘until I saw other people...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top