LISTEN: New police chief Kamran Afzal discusses plans for Dayton Police Department

Kamran Afzal was sworn in as Dayton’s new police chief on Dec. 20, replacing former chief Richard Biehl after 13 years of service. He now leads a department of 368 sworn officers, 39 civilian employees and manages an annual budget of $57 million.
In the latest episode of The Path Forward Dayton, a Dayton Daily News podcast, we spoke with the new police chief in his office about his background and plans for the department.
