LISTEN: Panel discusses concerns about education, new school year

On Wednesday, July 27, the Dayton Daily News hosted a Community Conversation about concerns from parents and administrators have going into the new school year and what both kids and adults can do to help manage some of the stresses found in education.
You can watch a recording of the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion was co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and education reporter Lee McClory and featured panelists from around our area, including:
- Phillitia Charlton, Trauma Informed Care Life Coach
- Robert Hill, Springfield City Schools Superintendent
- Will Smith, Dayton Public Schools Board President
- Laurin Sprague, Hamilton City Schools Board President
- Geneá G. White, Northridge Local Schools teacher
