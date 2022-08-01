dayton-daily-news logo
X

LISTEN: Panel discusses concerns about education, new school year

Community Conversation

Combined ShapeCaption
Community Conversation

Ideas & Voices
By
13 minutes ago

On Wednesday, July 27, the Dayton Daily News hosted a Community Conversation about concerns from parents and administrators have going into the new school year and what both kids and adults can do to help manage some of the stresses found in education.

You can watch a recording of the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion was co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and education reporter Lee McClory and featured panelists from around our area, including:

  • Phillitia Charlton, Trauma Informed Care Life Coach
  • Robert Hill, Springfield City Schools Superintendent
  • Will Smith, Dayton Public Schools Board President
  • Laurin Sprague, Hamilton City Schools Board President
  • Geneá G. White, Northridge Local Schools teacher

Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

In Other News
1
SUDDES: Congratulations in order for House voting to codify same-sex...
2
MARCANO: There’s a lot going on
3
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Provide a safe environment where students and...
4
Letters to the Editor: July 30, 2022
5
VOICES: The blindspot in our justice system

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top