LISTEN: Panel discusses historically high inflation

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Rising prices can feel impossible to manage if money is already tight. To stay afloat, prioritize essential expenses that enable you to live and work. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Rising prices can feel impossible to manage if money is already tight. To stay afloat, prioritize essential expenses that enable you to live and work. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

59 minutes ago

Gas prices hit record levels. Monthly electric bills are soaring. The cost of essentials like food and housing keeps going up as the local economy gets squeezed. Find out what historic inflation means for your family in a Community Conversation on Wednesday, June 29.

You can watch the Community Conversation on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page. The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Lynn Hulsey includes expert panelists from around our area.

  • Chris Ferruso, Legislative Director for National Federation of Independent Business in Ohio
  • Jeff Haymond, dean of the school of business at Cedarville University
  • Pat Keely, Director, C&I Sales for IGS Energy
  • Doug Kinsey, co-founder of Artifex Financial
  • Michael Shields, researcher at Policy Matters Ohio

Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

