dayton-daily-news logo
X

LISTEN: Podcast discusses federal relief funding plans around our region

Construction workers guide a roof beam into place as work continues on the second phase of the Topre plant. Bill Lackey/Staff

caption arrowCaption
Construction workers guide a roof beam into place as work continues on the second phase of the Topre plant. Bill Lackey/Staff

Ideas & Voices
By
1 hour ago

Billions of federal dollars and hundreds of local decisions are transforming our communities and fueling recovery from the COVID downturn. In addition to asking local governments to show how they’re spending taxpayer money and keeping an eye out for waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement, we’re asking our readers to see how you want to see this money spent in your communities.

That’s why we hosted a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss plans from around our region. You can alsoe watch a recording of the livestreamed discussion.

The discussion was co-hosted by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and investigative journalist Josh Sweigart. The panel included experts and decision-makers from around the area:

  • Michael Colbert, Montgomery County administrator
  • Shelley Dickstein, Dayton city manager
  • Derrick Foward, Dayton Unit NAACP president
  • Alison Goebel, executive director of the Greater Ohio Policy Center
  • Terry Posey, Miami Twp. Trustee

Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project investigates the most pressing issues in our community. Listen to the Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast for more stories like this.

In Other News
1
SUDDES: DeWine-Whaley battle could be statewide proxy for Roe v. Wade...
2
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: “An opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime...
3
MARCANO: The ‘new racism’ and shackles of a different kind
4
Letters to the Editor: May 21, 2022
5
VOICES: Dayton region, like all of Ohio, needs to make behavioral...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top