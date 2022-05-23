LISTEN: Podcast discusses federal relief funding plans around our region

Billions of federal dollars and hundreds of local decisions are transforming our communities and fueling recovery from the COVID downturn. In addition to asking local governments to show how they’re spending taxpayer money and keeping an eye out for waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement, we’re asking our readers to see how you want to see this money spent in your communities.
That’s why we hosted a Community Conversation at noon on Wednesday, May 18 to discuss plans from around our region. You can alsoe watch a recording of the livestreamed discussion.
The discussion was co-hosted by Dayton Daily News Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and investigative journalist Josh Sweigart. The panel included experts and decision-makers from around the area:
- Michael Colbert, Montgomery County administrator
- Shelley Dickstein, Dayton city manager
- Derrick Foward, Dayton Unit NAACP president
- Alison Goebel, executive director of the Greater Ohio Policy Center
- Terry Posey, Miami Twp. Trustee
