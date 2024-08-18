MARCANO: Centerville grassroots group opposes proposed development - do they have a chance?

Heidi Maddern and Megan Sparks of Centerville and Bellbrook’s Erica McCormick serve as the unofficial organizers of the Facebook group Stop the Bellbrook/Centerville multi-family land development!, which has swelled to nearly 400 members. They oppose a plan for more than 300 apartments on 26.5 acres because they believe such a development will harm the quality of life in the surrounding area. They hope the Centerville denies the rezoning the project needs to move forward.

Members have been meeting with local officials to voice objections, filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency, and plan an aggressive campaign to make nearby residents and others aware of the proposal.

“This is not for us,” Sparks said.

The group’s sentiments aren’t unusual. The Academy of Citizen Engagement, a grass-roots public affairs group, did a survey in Central Florida that showed nearly six in 10 residents don’t trust developers. That dovetails with a UCLA study that people dislike developers and a New York Times story that notes that developers have become pariahs.

The sentiments remain strong because people love greenspace, which is tied to community happiness, improved mental health, noise reduction — and increased property values. (On a personal note, I stayed in the Dayton area because I wanted my children to grow up near parks and greenspace, two amenities in short supply during my New York upbringing).

In the Miami Valley, greenspace is becoming as rare as the white peafowl. In Washington Twp., a realtor has a sale pending on an 86-acre parcel that “presents a unique development opportunity.” Springboro has approved shoehorning 75 homes on 35 acres near the high school/junior high school campus despite concerns about noise, congestion, and possible water well issues.

Development issues put cities in a tough spot. Housing brings people and revenue, which the city can use to pour into projects to make the community more attractive.

Given that dynamic, it’s hard for citizens to stop development. Take the old Dillie Farm, once 230 acres of land on Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike. People complained about increased traffic, a change to the area’s aesthetic, and additional big box stores. Those objections fell on deaf ears, and now the property that once contained a beautiful stone mansion has been turned into yet another area for retail and housing.

The organizers believe they have several arguments in their favor, including congestion and the development’s impact on nearby residential areas. The group believes the project would change the neighborhood where children ride their bikes and neighbors run and walk to one with a main road running through it.

There may be other issues that come up. “We have a great team, and then the (Facebook) group will help us when they find things,” Maddern said.

The proposed development would be located in Centerville, so it has to go before the Planning Commission and City Council. (The road runs through Bellbrook). The group is preparing a presentation on why this development is bad for the area while engaging more people and seeking assistance with legal issues.

The organizers think this time will be different. They believe they have enough support — and it’s growing — to stop the proposal.

“I’ve never seen people come together this fast, and it’s united over something that I’ve been a part of,” Maddern said. “I think that’s the most exciting” part.

Will the objections work? History says it’s unlikely, and the organizers know that. But they’re passionate about trying. At the very least, they’ve started a local movement that shows how citizens can form a common bond to tackle issues that concern them.

That’ll get elected officials to take notice.

“I think we do have a lot of ammo at this point,” McCormick said. “I think we’re in a good spot.”

Ray Marcano’s column appears on these pages each Sunday.