MARCANO: Federal government is making McCarthy’s tactics look tame

Today, the federal government is making McCarthy’s tactics look tame as it tamps down on anything that doesn’t meet its ideological agenda. It’s expertly using all of the levers at its disposal — social media, friendly content creators, and right-wing ideologues — to instill fear and stifle dissent.

It’s working.

I like talking to experts, especially researchers, who can add context to my writing. I never had a problem getting someone from a university to discuss the most controversial topics of the day.

That’s not happening anymore. Researchers don’t want to talk. People who head nonprofits and even public officials no longer want to have their voices heard.

They’re afraid of being bullied for expressing their views or putting their institutions in the crosshairs of a federal government skilled at retribution. Moreover, they don’t want to subject their families to the social media bullying so prevalent today.

Look at what’s happening. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested and threatened to deport a Columbia University student legally here with a green card because he played a key role in campus protests that supported Palestinians in Gaza. There’s no evidence that the student, Syrian-born Mahmoud Khalil, did anything other than exercise his right to free speech. (Sec. of State Marco Rubio said the administration can deport green card holders for any reason, including if it doesn’t like their opinions).

The Trump administration has also threatened to arrest and expel college students who participate in “illegal” protests while stripping universities of federal funds. Team Trump didn’t bother to define “illegal,” likely because any such prohibition would have to overcome First Amendment hurdles.

These threats and others follow a pattern. The administration targets vulnerable populations with middling public support, which gives the White House the ability to act with impunity. A Syrian student and liberal left-wing universities will get as much sympathy as the media.

Trump’s an expert at messaging and he has two massive advantages to get the word out. He built his own platform, Truth Social, which gives him an unedited pipeline. But he also has a willing mouthpiece in Elon Musk, the country’s co-president who owns ‘X’ and uses it to advance causes dear to the White House.

Trump and Musk uses their platforms to send unambiguous threats to anyone who crosses them, Republicans and Democrats alike. Trump told Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) he would primary him if he didn’t stop expressing doubts about Pete Hegseth’s qualifications as defense secretary. Tillis, showing all the spine of a slug, changed his tune.

Trump, in his recent speech to Congress, said, “I’ve stopped all government censorship and brought back free speech in America.”

He meant that he’s brought back speech he’s approved of.

The threats and retribution are designed to cause a chilling effect on a society that values freedom of expression.

That’s why we can’t underestimate the importance of efforts like Sunshine Week, which focuses on government transparency and holding it accountable.

Polls show journalists are about as well-liked as an infected boil. But the current anti-speech onslaught shows how badly we need reliable news sources that report on the government’s attempt to take away the freedom the founders guaranteed.

Remember what Ronald Reagan said:

Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.

For those cheering the arrest of a Syrian students and free-speech threats, think about Reagan’s wisdom.

