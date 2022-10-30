MARCANO: Watch the bread line

DAY OLD BREAD. I always go to the day-old bread section of my grocery store because that’s best for dishes like French toast, stuffing, and garlic bread. Normally, I have the entire area to myself and can take my pick of the sourdough, croissants, and rye that sit unclaimed. But there’s been a significant shift lately. Shoppers, sometimes six to eight deep, politely peer over each other as they look for a bargain. “It’s getting so that we can’t afford to eat,” one shopper said to me. There are many ways to measure the economy’s health, including complicated economic formulas few understand. There are much easier ways, too, like checking out the line for day-old bread. That’s where you can really see the pain the economy causes.

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT DECLINES: The Ohio Department of Education reported that enrollment at the state’s public colleges and universities continues to decline. Duh. Of course it is. We just do a miserable — and that’s not too strong of a word — job dealing with real-world issues that make higher education less attractive. Education costs too much. We force students to borrow exorbitant amounts of money to cover that cost, which financially handicaps them for decades. There’s also the push-and-pull between how instructors teach and the expectations of this generation of students. The declines aren’t just the fault of colleges and universities. But they can help themselves with new thinking that creatively examines how to solve the enrollment conundrum. Onboarding improvements, student-administration councils, and superficial changes won’t get it done. I’ll write more about this in the future.