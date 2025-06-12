Ombudsman addresses statewide issue with SNAP benefit phone interviews

In frustration, the woman called the Ombudsman for assistance. The Ombudsman contacted a supervisor at the Department of Job and Family Services for assistance in gaining some help for the woman. The Ombudsman contacted a supervisor at the department because the woman could not find a remedy to her barrier to recertify her access to the SNAP benefits. The supervisor ensured that the interview was conducted, and the woman’s benefit was continued. The woman was very thankful.

Because this was not the first call reporting this exact experience, the Ombudsman scheduled a conversation to explore the problem in more detail. It was later learned that the telephone system was being reviewed at a statewide level in order to eliminate such problems for telephone appointments happening across the state.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223- 4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.