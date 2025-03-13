Ombudsman helps family get new EBT card to access SNAP benefits

The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services on behalf of the woman’s plight. She had food benefits but no EBT card by which to access those benefits. The Ombudsman requested assistance for the woman in receiving an EBT card. Staff at the Department responded that a card had been requested but would take another two weeks to arrive.

The woman called in a few weeks to report that her card had arrived and that she had already been to the store to obtain food for her family. She was grateful for the intervention on her behalf.

