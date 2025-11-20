Ombudsman helps man end child support order after death of mother of his children

The Ombudsman contacted the Child Support Enforcement Agency and learned that the death certificate the man had brought them was not certified. Since a certified death certificate is required, no action had been taken to stop the court order. The money received from the withholding by the man’s employer was being held by the agency. The Ombudsman instructed the man to obtain a certified death certificate and take it to the Agency. The man promptly delivered the certified death certificate, and it was forwarded to the court for processing.

In the meantime, the man received a notice from the IRS that his tax return would be intercepted to pay child support. He was also worried that if he were listed as in default, he might have his driver’s license suspended. A staff person at the Child Support Enforcement Agency was contacted and the default status was corrected.

After receipt of the certified death certificate, the paperwork was processed at the court to stop the order, and the employer was notified so that withholding from the father’s pay could be stopped. A copy was also sent to the Child Support Enforcement Agency so that the money in holding could be released. Later the man received the money that was in holding with the Agency and was glad that his problems with the agency were now resolved.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area.