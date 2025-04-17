Ombudsman helps restore Medicaid coverage to man whose benefits were cancelled due to eligibility error

The man understood that his Medicaid benefits were terminated because he supposedly has a credit union account, which he does not have. The man stated he turned in proof that he doesn’t have an account, and he wondered what else he should do.

The Ombudsman sent an inquiry to the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS), which determines eligibility for Medicaid. The response was that the agency was not aware the man had turned in verification that he does not have a credit union account because his case was stored in a section for closed cases. The staff person reviewed the case in light of this information and reinstated the man’s Medicaid back to the date when the case was closed. The Ombudsman contacted the man and his case manager at the managed care agency to give them the information that the problem was resolved. The man’s services were restored.

