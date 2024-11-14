Ombudsman investigates lack of phones in nursing home, helps get new phone system installed

Ombudsman staff visited the nursing home and met with the son and his mother at the facility. The Ombudsman obtained consent to investigate from the mother and son and then met with the Nursing Home Administrator (NHA) to discuss the resident’s concerns. The NHA stated the phones were removed several years earlier because phone lines in the building needed to be updated and the cost was too great to place phones in every room. The Ombudsman explained that the bigger issue, at the moment, is that no one at the facility answers the phones and families are unable to check on their loved ones. The Ombudsman also pointed out that doctor offices and hospitals are unable to communicate with the nursing home, which directly impacts resident care. The NHA then informed the Ombudsman that the decision for new phones must come from “the corporate office,” and they have refused to allow the purchase of new phones. The Ombudsman then contacted the corporate office while meeting with the NHA. The Ombudsman explained to the corporate employee that the current phone system negatively impacts resident care, as doctors, hospitals and family members are unable to receive reports about residents at the facility. Thereafter, the Ombudsman had 3 additional phone calls with the “corporate office” over the next week and finally convinced the nursing home to invest in a new phone system because it was negatively impacting resident care.

The Ombudsman returned to the nursing home one month later and discovered the new phone system had been installed. The phone system allows callers to be directed to specific units in the nursing home and staff have been trained to answer every call. Additionally, two phones were installed on every hallway for residents to use and maintain some degree of privacy. The Ombudsman then met with the son and his mother, and they were thrilled about the installation of the new phone system and thanked the Ombudsman for their assistance.

