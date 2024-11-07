Ombudsman Office assists with Social Security benefits issue after mother’s death

The Ombudsman contacted the Social Security Administration on behalf of the family. At first, the agency could not locate information about the claim because the information on record did not match that of the deceased. The Ombudsman was glad that the family contacted our office because the Social Security Administration could not have processed the application without complete and accurate information. The Ombudsman provided the Social Security Administration with the deceased mother’s full name and social security number, which enabled them to locate the account and the application for survivors’ benefits. The application for survivors’ benefits was made last June but had not been acted upon due to the missing pieces of information.

When accurate information about the deceased mother’s account was received, the agency was able to act on the claim. The Ombudsman was informed this month that the benefits for the child were deposited. The family was grateful for the Ombudsman intervention to help process their claim for the child.

