Ombudsman works with Job and Family Services to correct mailing address errors

The Ombudsman contacted the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCD JFS) about the multiple applications and the mailing of the checklist to an incorrect address. The supervisor responded that the first application had been denied because the items on the checklist had not been returned. The second application was received and was assigned to the same caseworker. The records did reveal a problem with the address to which the second checklist was sent. The Ombudsman received an assurance that the address problem will be corrected. The Ombudsman also received confirmation that the final application was received, along with the documentation required for approval.

The son contacted the Ombudsman to report that his father’s Medicaid had been finally renewed and thanked the Ombudsman for the helpful intervention.

