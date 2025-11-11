Ombudsmen advocate for residents’ rights, help ensure veterans are aware of all their options

One key area where veterans may need assistance is in ensuring that their long-term care costs are covered by the most appropriate funding source. Many veterans in nursing homes currently rely on Medicaid to pay for their care. However, veterans who are rated 70% or higher service-connected disabled by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) may be eligible for their nursing home care to be covered directly by the VA, rather than Medicaid. Our Ombudsman Office employs a Veteran Ombudsman specialist who helps veterans switch from Medicaid as the payor source to the VA.

Switching from Medicaid to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) as the payor source can offer several benefits: 1) It may free up Medicaid resources for other individuals in need; 2) It often provides enhanced care coordination and access to veteran-specific services; and, 3) It ensures the veteran is receiving all benefits they have earned through their service.

Our Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program plays an important role in this process. Ombudsmen advocate for residents’ rights and help ensure veterans and their families are aware of all their care and funding options. In fact, our Veteran Ombudsman specialist recently helped a veteran, receiving Medicaid, who had a 60% service-connected disability rating. The Ombudsman helped the veteran undergo an examination to determine his current disability rating. The new evaluation resulted in the veteran receiving a current disability rating of 100%. The Ombudsman then assisted the veteran in terminating his Medicaid and switching his payor source to the VA. When the veteran was on Medicaid, he had to give the nursing home all but $50.00 of his monthly income and benefits. However, now that the veteran’s care at the facility is paid by the VA, the veteran gets to keep all his income and benefits. Now that the veteran gets to keep his income, his family can retain their current home. The veteran was gracious and thankful for this program.

This Veterans Day, the Ombudsman’s Office thanks all veterans for their service and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring they receive the respect, dignity, and benefits they deserve — especially those who have sacrificed their health in service to our country.

