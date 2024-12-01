OUR VIEW: Montgomery County has a food insecurity rate of 12.4%. Here’s how you can help.

Not only have higher grocery prices hurt families’ ability to buy what they need, but it’s also making it harder for local food pantries to source the items they give out. Foodbank Inc. — which serves Montgomery, Greene and Preble Counties — saw its budget for wholesale food purchasing nearly double in recent years even though it’s receiving the same amount of product.

Higher prices combined with lower donations and some post-pandemic benefits running out means your efforts to address food insecurity in our region are more important and impactful than ever.

For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have supported Valley Food Relief, which raises money for Foodbank, Inc., and their partner agencies. Last year, Valley Food Relief raised more than $106,000, providing more than 420,000 meals.

Every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

Looking for other ways to give back? Volunteering your time or donating items can also help. Foodbank Inc. volunteer Sharon VanAusdal said community members who are able to donate food to pantries should keep in mind items that may benefit families more than others. Peanut butter, for example, is a great option because of its long shelf life and favor among children.

Key takeaways from our reporting:

1. Growing need: Foodbank Inc. served 374,983 households over the past year. More than 50,000 of these were entirely new clients.

2. Inflation: A main driver for that is that groceries are simply getting more expensive. This is not only squeezing families, but making it costlier for the food bank to buy the food it provides to clients.

3. Who’s hungry: Research has shown that households with children, elderly members, or individuals with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity due to higher living expenses, limited income opportunities and greater healthcare costs.

