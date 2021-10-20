SHERROD BROWN: Saving our stages

We also know that the vaccines are critical to making sure arts venues are open and thriving again.

Because of the work we did with the Rescue Plan to ramp up vaccine distribution, most Ohioans are now vaccinated – it’s still not as high as it should be, but the numbers are going up every day. As of now, 65 percent of Ohio adults have had at least one dose.

That progress, combined with Save Our Stages funding, is allowing the show to go on once again.

Families are bringing their kids to a ballet and the theater for the first time. Parents are having a night out at a show again. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for after a long, hard year.

And saving these arts organizations not only supports the performers and the workers, it helps local businesses and the whole Ohio economy – people go to a local restaurant before the show, they grab a drink afterward, more people are out and about in downtown.

We can’t have thriving, vibrant cities without the arts. It’s why we fought to save our stages, and will continue to stand up for Ohio’s great arts organizations.

Sherrod Brown is the senior U.S. senator from Ohio.