SUDDES: Weakening the last safeguard against one-party rule

This year, the base pay for a state senator or state representative in Ohio has been $68,674. That will increase by1.75% in January, to approximately $69,876 for part-time jobs (plus state health-care benefits and Public Employees Retirement System pensions.

This lame-duck session is being conducted true to form by taking up measures that would have been politically radioactive before Nov. 8.

For example, the legislature is considering making it harder to amend the state constitution — requiring a 60% “yes” vote rather than the 50% plus one vote required now.

That would almost certainly make it more difficult to restore women’s access to abortion in Ohio. Making the Ohio Constitution harder to amend would also make it harder to stop the gerrymandering of General Assembly and congressional districts by GOP leaders.

This year’s lame ducks are also messing with Ohio’s election laws -- not in a voter-friendly way — and likely will fetter Ohio’s voter-created State Board of Education, as well.

There was nothing stopping the legislature from making those changes before Nov. 8′s election — except of course out of fear that voters, tipped off to legislators’ goals, might rebel.

Reduced to essentials, to give 41% of a given pool of voters the power to block ballot issues creates a veto over the remaining 59% of the pool.

That may sound keen to some people. But why should it require an extraordinary majority to approve, say, state highway or conservation bonds, when only a simple majority of the electoral college (270 votes of 538) is required to elect a president of the United States?

Of course, the saving part of the 60% plan, if the General Assembly submits it to Ohio voters net year, is that voters in turn may kill it -- as they should. Otherwise, voters would be handing a blank check to a General Assembly that already reaches too far too often and has a real hard time taking no for an answer from voters.

The fact is that Ohioans’ power to amend their state’s constitution — hardly easy now — is about the last Ohio safeguard against the overwhelming power of one-party rule, by either party, at the Statehouse. Trying to weaken that protection is the real story of the 60% proposal, it’s the real issue with the proposal -- and it’s the real peril of the proposal to all Ohioans.

