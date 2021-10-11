SUDDES: What do carnival barkers and General Assembly members have in common?

And we’re not talking small stakes. According to Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson’s testimony in opposition to HB 175, of an estimated 115, 206 miles of Ohio primary headwaters streams, “an estimated 36,405 miles are ephemeral streams,” from which the bill would yank protection.

The Little Miami “drains a total of 1,758 square miles and flows through all or part of 11 counties. Major municipalities partially or fully in the watershed include Xenia, Beavercreek, Wilmington, and Cincinnati and some of its suburbs,” the state EPA reports

Moreover, as the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund’s Peter Bucher observed in his opposition testimony, HB 175 would undercut Mike DeWine’s multi-million-dollar H2Ohio program, aimed at protecting Ohio’s waters. “HB 175 takes our state in the wrong direction,” Bucher said – unless, that is, the Senate slams on the brakes.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be Ohio’s General Assembly if a clutch of pro-gun bills wasn’t floating around. The latest is Substitute Senate Bill 185, to crimp state and local officials’ emergency powers to suppress riots or mobs. The bill declares firearms and ammunition to be “life-sustaining” – yes, irony is lost on our legislators – " ‘essential’ businesses” during an emergency. The bill then forbids Ohio’s state and local officials to forbid the sale of firearms, ammunition or for that matter the sale of any deadly weapon during an emergency. As an example of Statehouse absurdity, the bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Shaffer, a Lancaster Republican, would be hard to top.

Thomas Suddes is an adjunct assistant professor at Ohio University.