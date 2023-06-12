SUDDES: Who should rule Ohio? That’s the key question for August’s Issue 1 vote

True, the General Assembly should certainly know all there is to know about special interests: They’re the General Assembly’s puppeteers.

What’s at stake (for the 60% crowd) are abortion and gerrymandering. This November, chances are very good voters will be asked — by a petitioned-for constitutional amendment — to guarantee access to abortion in Ohio. Based on elections on the issue in some other states, it’s believed Ohioans would approve such an amendment using Ohio’s (current) 50%-plus-1 requirement, but not necessarily if the required margin were 60%.

Likewise, if, as is likely in 2024, voters propose by petition an anti-gerrymandering amendment, that, using Ohio’s current rule, would require “yes” votes from 50%-plus-1 of those voting on it. That’s an easier goal than 60%.

Funny thing, if the 50%-plus-1 requirement is a tool of special interests, someone should tell them, because they’ll be expected to fund the pro-60% campaign.

And they’re being asked to do so when, complete coincidence, multi-billion dollars of state budget spending are in play in Ohio House’s and state Senate. If you’re Joan or Joe Lobbyist and told that Ohio’s Republican budget-writers would really, truly, and forever, appreciate donations to help fund the campaign to get voters to OK the 60% amendment, you probably won’t say “no” unless you’re planning a career-change.

There are other problems with the General-Assembly-proposed 60% percent amendment, such as sloppy ballot language and the question of whether holding an election on Aug. 8 is even legal under state law. Ballot language is supposed to tell voters in plain English — good luck with that — what a given ballot issue would do if voters approved it.

But the over-arching question with State Issue 1 is whether the state’s voters or a gerrymandered legislature will run Ohio.

Granted, the legalese in which Ohio’s Ballot Board wrapped Issue 1 isn’t exactly plain English. But in that connection keep in mind what Humpty Dumpty told Alice when she visited Wonderland: “The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”

“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master — that’s all.”

And that’s the very question State Issue 1 asks: Who’s to be master in Ohio — the public? Or people who are supposed to be the public’s servants?

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. You can reach him at tsuddes@gmail.com.