SUDDES: Ohio voters to decide how a state of 11.8 million should be run

Balloons, confetti and Election Night speeches are part of the pageantry of politics. But come Wednesday morning, it’s back to checkbook registers, and bookkeeping ledgers, and state Budget Office spreadsheets.

***

For all the sweat and gore of Campaign ‘22, what often gets lost in is that people in Ohio politics do periodically reach across the General Assembly’s aisle.

Excellent examples are Ohio’s best-in-the-nation public libraries\. True, Ohio long has had a kind of civic conscience about good libraries, reaching back to when the first Bob Taft was in the legislature, in the ‘20s and ‘30s. But what really assured Ohio libraries they could offer communities great cultural and reference resources was a bipartisan effort – in the mid-1980s.

The same is true of some other public policy accomplishments at the Statehouse, starting with a de facto Statehouse consensus that favors (all things considered) common-sense state budgeting.

The current state budget, enacted in mid-2021, won approval by an all but unanimous margin in the state Senate and with only 12 “no” votes in the 99-seat Ohio House of Representatives. The contrast with federal budgeting is stark, thanks to people of both parties in Columbus who take a long-term view of Ohio’s finances.

***

Although the anniversary seems to be passing without much notice, it was 100 years ago this week, on Election Day 1922, that Ohioans elected the first six women to be General Assembly members – and the first woman in the United States to serve on any state’s highest court.

Elected on Nov. 7, 1922, to the Ohio Supreme Court was Florence E. Allen, of Cuyahoga County (1884-1966). She was the first woman in the United States to serve at the pinnacle of any state’s judicial system. Allen served on the Ohio Supreme Court until 1934. That’s when President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Allen to the Cincinnati-based U.S. Court of Appeals (6th Circuit), the first woman to serve on any federal Circuit court.

Also elected 100 years ago this week were the first women to serve as members of the Oho General Assembly – two state senators, four state representatives. All six were Republicans.

Elected to the Senate in November 1922 were Sen. Maude Comstock Waitt, of Lakewood (1878-1935) and Sen. Nettie Bromley Loughead, of Cincinnati (1870-1936).

Elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 1922 were Rep. Nettie McKenzie Clapp, of Cleveland Heights (1868-1935); Rep. Lulu Thomas Gleason, of Toledo (1864-1953); Rep. Adelaide Sterling Ott, of Youngstown (1871-1929); and Rep. Mae Martin Van Wye, of Cincinnati (1878-1968).

Today, according to Rutgers’ Center for American Women in Politics, 30.3% of the General Assembly’s members are women – in a state whose population is 50.7% female.

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. You can reach him at tsuddes@gmail.com.