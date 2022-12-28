The best-kept secret for lifelong learning in the Miami Valley

Circling back to Monday mornings, I taught a seminar on modern poetry. We explored works by Louise Gluck (Nobel Prize winner), Yusef Komunyaaka (Pulitzer Prize), Joy Harjo (recent poet laureate of the U. S.), and Dana Gioia (California poet and renowned poetry critic). The class ended with a reading by Dayton’s own Gary Mitchner, professor emeritus from Sinclair College.

These were five seminars out of approximately eighty offered by the University of Dayton Osher Life-Long Learning Institute (UDOLLI). Most of them were taught in-person at UD’s River Campus, some were conducted off-site, while about 20% of them were taught online through Zoom, so as to be accessible by computer from anywhere. This program is one of the best-kept secrets in the Miami Valley and part of a larger network of continuing education programs across the country. It serves people who are fifty and over, and the cost is low – currently $80 for as many classes as you would like to take. Most seminars run for six weeks, two hours per week, while others may have only a few two-hour sessions. The upcoming winter session runs during January and February, and the spring session takes place in March and April.

The mission statement of UDOLLI is “to offer adults 50 years or better a wide variety of seminars based on the peer-learning concept and designed to be intellectually stimulating in an informal and noncompetitive environment.” Its members explore wide-ranging interests in art, current events, health and fitness, history, literature, sports, travel, music, religion and science, just to name a few key categories.

Online registration for the winter term (Jan. 23-March 3) is now open at go.udayton.edu/udolli. In the words of Julie Mitchell, the enthusiastic, hands-on director of this great program for 28 years: “The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton represents the best of adult education: learning in community for the pure joy of it.”

In a rapidly changing world that demands so much of people of all ages, the UDOLLI program provides a place to expand our minds and hearts in a supportive community environment.

Jim Brooks is a UDOLLI participant, teacher, and board member.